Eurex makes two derivatives hires
22 December 2016
Zubin Ramdarshan and Lee Bartholomew to take up research and development roles.
Eurex, the derivatives arm of Deutsche Börse, has added
two senior executives to its ranks.
Zubin Ramdarshan and Lee Bartholomew have joined the
exchange, both in research and development roles.
Ramdarshan joins from Cantor Fitzgerald and will focus on
equity and index products.
He has previously held senior-level roles at Jefferies,
Macquarie Bank and Bear Stearns.
Bartholomew, who was responsible for developing
RBC’s flow structured rates business, will work on
fixed income.
"Lee and Zubin bring a wealth of expertise, experience and
market knowledge to accelerate our development of new
derivatives products at a particularly exciting time for the
growth of this segment of the Deutsche Börse business,"
said Eurex chief executvie Thomas Book.
Deutsche Börse’s Mehtap Dinc, who heads up
global derivatives product development and sits on the Eurex
board, added: "These appointments underline Deutsche
Börse’s strong commitment to high-quality
product engineering and reinforce our capacity to meet
customers’ evolving requirements in a challenging
and fast-evolving regulatory and trading environment."
Over 1.7 billion contracts are traded via Eurex each year
and the firm remains in growth mode.
Recently the business has been building ties with other
venues globally, including the Korea Exchange, and launching
new products such as total return futures.
Parent company Detusche Börse is currently attempting
to merge with the London Stock Exchange.