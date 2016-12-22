Free Trial Corporate Access


Eurex makes two derivatives hires

22 December 2016


Zubin Ramdarshan and Lee Bartholomew to take up research and development roles.

Eurex, the derivatives arm of Deutsche Börse, has added two senior executives to its ranks.

Zubin Ramdarshan and Lee Bartholomew have joined the exchange, both in research and development roles.

Ramdarshan joins from Cantor Fitzgerald and will focus on equity and index products.

He has previously held senior-level roles at Jefferies, Macquarie Bank and Bear Stearns.

Bartholomew, who was responsible for developing RBC’s flow structured rates business, will work on fixed income.

"Lee and Zubin bring a wealth of expertise, experience and market knowledge to accelerate our development of new derivatives products at a particularly exciting time for the growth of this segment of the Deutsche Börse business," said Eurex chief executvie Thomas Book.

Deutsche Börse’s Mehtap Dinc, who heads up global derivatives product development and sits on the Eurex board, added:  "These appointments underline Deutsche Börse’s strong commitment to high-quality product engineering and reinforce our capacity to meet customers’ evolving requirements in a challenging and fast-evolving regulatory and trading environment."

Over 1.7 billion contracts are traded via Eurex each year and the firm remains in growth mode.

Recently the business has been building ties with other venues globally, including the Korea Exchange, and launching new products such as total return futures.

Parent company Detusche Börse is currently attempting to merge with the London Stock Exchange.
