Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeRussia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

22 December 2016


Aim is to build a similar model already available for repos with the Bank of Russia

Read more: repo collateral

Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD) is testing a new collateral management service for OTC repos.

The central securities depository, part of the Moscow Exchange, is working with Bloomberg on the project.

The pair plan to process repo trades with securities baskets using NSD’s collateral management system.

Eventually, the aim is to build a similar model already available for repos with the Bank of Russia and for on-exchange repos with general collateral certificates (GCC).

NSD’s tri-party service allocates colleratal for transactions on an individual basis. Securities can be substituted within the term of the transaction. Mark-to-market, margining and automated reporting are also on offer.

The commercial launch is scheduled for March 2017.
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

  2. ESG investing: Facing the future

  3. Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

  4. BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

  5. Eurex makes two derivatives hires


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.