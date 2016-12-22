Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service
22 December 2016
Aim is to build a similar model already available for repos with the Bank of Russia
Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD)
is testing a new collateral management service for OTC
repos.
The central securities depository, part of the Moscow
Exchange, is working with Bloomberg on the project.
The pair plan to process repo trades with securities baskets
using NSD’s collateral management system.
Eventually, the aim is to build a similar model already
available for repos with the Bank of Russia and for on-exchange
repos with general collateral certificates (GCC).
NSD’s tri-party service allocates colleratal
for transactions on an individual basis. Securities can be
substituted within the term of the transaction. Mark-to-market,
margining and automated reporting are also on offer.
The commercial launch is scheduled for March 2017.