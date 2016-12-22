ESG investing: Facing the future

Institutional investors are increasing taking environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations into account when
setting their strategies. Around a third of institutional
investors and professionals now consider it to be a source of
alpha generation and risk mitigation, according to research by
RBC Global Global Asset Management.
"Clearly investors are giving greater weight to ESG
criteria, not only in equities but increasingly across all
asset classes," says Kathryn Saklatvala, a director of bfinance
and co-author of a separate study that found increasing
sophistication in how policies are being applied. The universe
of products and strategies is shifting away from negative
screening towards bottom-up factor integration and active
engagement.
It is not hard to see why. Although interest may initial be
attracted to doing the right thing – especially for
trustees of public institutions’ pension schemes
– there is a growing body of research showing that
returns are positively impacted by ESG
considerations.
Research from MSCI published in December found that ESG
scores had positive correlations with size, quality and low
volatility. Its results showed that integrating ESG criteria
into passive strategies generally improved riskadjusted
performance over the period 2007 to 2017 and titled the
portfolio towards higher quality and lower volatility
securities.
When ESG was integrated into factor strategies, MSCI found
that significant improvements in the ESG profile of these
strategies was achieved with relatively modest impacts on
target factor exposure (the degree of impact depending on the
strategy).
Investor appetite
Investors are taking note according to Hermes Investment
Management, especially in the realm of infrastructure, which
Peter Hofbauer, head of the asset class, describes as
"inherently sustainable".
He says, for example, that his firm’s 2015
acquisition of a 40% stake in Associated British Ports (ABP) in
conjunction with the Canada Public Pension Investment Board
(CPPIB) was underpinned by "solid financial reasoning" but also
"the beneficial holistic outcomes we expect to achieve over the
life of our investments". In addition, in the case of ABP,
"investing in future decarbonisation trends such as renewable
energy will hedge against the changing usage its ports will
experience as old carbon-intensive energy imports decline"
There will certainly be a home for money seeking a home in
emerging markets. McKinsey estimates that between 2015 and 2030
$89trn will be needed for sustainable infrastructure
development and UNOPS is developing a business line to channel
the money.
"One of the major stumbling blocks for private sector
investment is the short pipelines and slow pace of progress in
developing bankable projects," said UNOPS executive director
Grete Faremo at a speech in early December. "We have taken the
initiative to develop a seed capital approach to convert early
stage or stranded projects into investable
proposals."
Turning tide
The seemingly unassailable rise of ESG under the Obama-led
international order faces a big challenge: Donald Trump.
Globally, the last decades have seen increasingly tight
environmental standards, subsidies for zero-emission cars,
cooperation against money laundering, liberal trade deals and
generous international aid. To have applied ESG principles back
then would have put you on the correct side of history and
rewarded you accordingly.