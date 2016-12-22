Free Trial Corporate Access


Derivatives: Handle with care

22 December 2016


Derivatives are a valuable addition to institutional investors’ toolbox but making mistakes can be expensive. David Rowley investigates best practice

Derivatives often allow institutional investors to manage risks and gain exposures in a more cost-effective way than is otherwise possible. But it is a realm of the financial markets that asset owners may not access directly very often, and the specialist knowledge required has been further complicated with new margining rules. Huge pension schemes may have a dedicated in-house expert while smaller ones need to cope with appropriate internal controls.


In the litany of poor uses of derivatives by institutional investors, paying too much for downside protection figures highly. "I do not believe you should buy protection following the market all the way to zero. You should only pay for the insurance you need," says Masroor Ahmad, managing director, derivatives, River and Mercantile Group, a provider that offers these services.

Likewise, if the equity market goes sideways over a five-year period an investor paying for any form of equity option will have done worse than the market.

One can take the philosophical stance that paying for such insurance gives investors the confidence to maintain a higher exposure to equities than would otherwise be the case, but it has become much easier to model insurance cover. In this way, the amount of downside an investor wishes to avoid and the amount of upside it is prepared to give away can be tailored to match its own forecasts for the market, the rate of return it requires, but also to match their budget. 

Ahmad believes this process puts pension trustees in a greater position of power and saves time on understanding the language and practice of derivatives traders. "Rather than trying to understand the delta [ratio] and the vega [volatility] of your option, you need to know how to govern the structure and the investment manager," he says.

Forced unwinding

One common way of paying too much for derivatives is if they are unwound before the contract ends. Many of the commentators for this article spoke of the punitive penalties imposed by banks in this regard. Some funds have even had contracts unwound when they had wanted them to continue. 

Philip Bennett, a partner at law firm Slaughter and May, notes that there are little observed clauses that allow counterparty banks to close out a derivatives deal. These are being employed opportunistically by banks, he says, that are facing increasing pressure from regulators to cut the levels of risk they are taking.

Bennett has seen this happen for clients that are in a pooled arrangement with other funds for interest rate and inflation swaps. Where one pension fund defaults on a margin call to the counterparty bank, the bank has the right to close off the whole arrangement that includes all other funds. While this is costly and no doubt frustrating Bennett describes not having greater protection from such get-out clauses as an error on the part of the funds involved.

"There are pension funds out there with agreements of this type that are blissfully unaware of the issue," he says. "If you are looking at a stressed bank, all legal rights get exercised that you would ordinarily not commercially exercise." 
