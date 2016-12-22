Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Derivatives: Handle with care
22 December 2016
Derivatives are a valuable addition to institutional investors’ toolbox but making mistakes can be expensive. David Rowley investigates best practice
Derivatives often allow institutional investors to manage risks
and gain exposures in a more cost-effective way than is
otherwise possible. But it is a realm of the financial markets
that asset owners may not access directly very often, and the
specialist knowledge required has been further complicated with
new margining rules. Huge pension schemes may have a dedicated
in-house expert while smaller ones need to cope with
appropriate internal controls.
In the litany of poor uses of derivatives by institutional
investors, paying too much for downside protection figures
highly. "I do not believe you should buy protection following
the market all the way to zero. You should only pay for the
insurance you need," says Masroor Ahmad, managing director,
derivatives, River and Mercantile Group, a provider that
offers these services.
Likewise, if the equity market goes sideways over a
five-year period an investor paying for any form of equity
option will have done worse than the market.
One can take the philosophical stance that paying for
such insurance gives investors the confidence to maintain a
higher exposure to equities than would otherwise be the
case, but it has become much easier to model insurance
cover. In this way, the amount of downside an investor
wishes to avoid and the amount of upside it is prepared to
give away can be tailored to match its own forecasts for
the market, the rate of return it requires, but also to
match their budget.
Ahmad believes this process puts pension trustees in a
greater position of power and saves time on understanding
the language and practice of derivatives traders. "Rather
than trying to understand the delta [ratio] and the vega
[volatility] of your option, you need to know how to govern
the structure and the investment manager," he says.
Forced unwinding
One common way of paying too much for derivatives is if
they are unwound before the contract ends. Many of the
commentators for this article spoke of the punitive
penalties imposed by banks in this regard. Some funds have
even had contracts unwound when they had wanted them to
continue.
Philip Bennett, a partner at law firm Slaughter and May,
notes that there are little observed clauses that allow
counterparty banks to close out a derivatives deal. These
are being employed opportunistically by banks, he says,
that are facing increasing pressure from regulators to cut
the levels of risk they are taking.
Bennett has seen this happen for clients that are in a
pooled arrangement with other funds for interest rate and
inflation swaps. Where one pension fund defaults on a
margin call to the counterparty bank, the bank has the
right to close off the whole arrangement that includes all
other funds. While this is costly and no doubt frustrating
Bennett describes not having greater protection from such
get-out clauses as an error on the part of the funds
involved.
"There are pension funds out there with agreements of
this type that are blissfully unaware of the issue," he
says. "If you are looking at a stressed bank, all legal
rights get exercised that you would ordinarily not
commercially exercise."