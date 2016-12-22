Free Trial Corporate Access


State Street's Squillacioti to take global lending role

22 December 2016


State Street’s Asia Pacific securities finance head Francesco Squillacioti is to take over agency lending globally

State Street has promoted Francesco Squillacioti to the role of global head of agency lending.

Global Investor/ISF understands that he will take the position in the New Year.

Squillacioti, known as Cesco, is currently regional director for Asia Pacific, securities finance.

The US-national will move from Hong Kong to Boston to take up the position.

The senior managing director has been at State Street for all of his 26 year career.

State Street was contacted but declined to comment.
