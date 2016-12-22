Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
State Street's Squillacioti to take global lending role
22 December 2016
State Street’s Asia Pacific securities finance head Francesco Squillacioti is to take over agency lending globally
State Street has promoted Francesco Squillacioti to the role
of global head of agency lending.
Global Investor/ISF understands that he will take the
position in the New Year.
Squillacioti, known as Cesco, is
currently regional director for Asia Pacific, securities
finance.
The US-national will move from Hong Kong to Boston to take
up the position.
The senior managing director has been at State Street for
all of his 26 year career.
State Street was contacted but declined to comment.