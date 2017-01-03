Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Deutsche AM announces new ESG head
03 January 2017
Petra Pflaum takes on the role and will remain co-head of equities alongside Britta Weidenbach
Deutsche Asset Management (AM) has
appointed Petra Pflaum as chief investment officer for
responsible investments, effective immediately.
In this new role, Pflaum will manage an
environmental, social and governance (ESG) team responsible for
the integration of ESG into its investment processes and
growing its client offerings across its active, alternatives
and passive business.
The existing ESG thematic research and
governance teams will report to Pflaum.
Pflaum will continue her role as EMEA head
of equities for Deutsche AM, and will be joined by Britta
Weidenbach, who will become EMEA co-head of equities, also with
immediate effect.
Pflaum will also become a member of the
management board of Deutsche AM, representing the equity and
equity trading businesses.
Joining Deutsche AM back in 1999, Pflaum
served as co-head of global research and global head of small
and mid-cap equities, prior to her current role.
Weidenbach is currently head of European
equities and has also been with Deutsche AM since 1999. She has
managed European equity funds since 2001.