Deutsche AM announces new ESG head
Global Investor Magazine
Deutsche AM announces new ESG head

03 January 2017


Petra Pflaum takes on the role and will remain co-head of equities alongside Britta Weidenbach

Read more: Deutsche Asset Management (AM) Petra Pflaum Britta Weidenbach

Deutsche Asset Management (AM) has appointed Petra Pflaum as chief investment officer for responsible investments, effective immediately.

In this new role, Pflaum will manage an environmental, social and governance (ESG) team responsible for the integration of ESG into its investment processes and growing its client offerings across its active, alternatives and passive business.

The existing ESG thematic research and governance teams will report to Pflaum.

Pflaum will continue her role as EMEA head of equities for Deutsche AM, and will be joined by Britta Weidenbach, who will become EMEA co-head of equities, also with immediate effect.

Pflaum will also become a member of the management board of Deutsche AM, representing the equity and equity trading businesses.

Joining Deutsche AM back in 1999, Pflaum served as co-head of global research and global head of small and mid-cap equities, prior to her current role.

Weidenbach is currently head of European equities and has also been with Deutsche AM since 1999. She has managed European equity funds since 2001.

 
