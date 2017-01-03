Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Fund admin group Apex hires Strachman
03 January 2017
The financial services figure has written nine books and leads A&C Advisors LLC
Read more:
Apex
Daniel Strachman
A&C Advisors
Cantor Fitzgerald
Morgan Stanley
Orbitrex Finanicial Services Group
Apex Fund Services (US) has appointed
well-known industry expert Daniel Strachman as head of US
business development.
In his new role, he will drive US growth
initiatives and deliver fund management clients with proactive
fund administration solutions.
Strachman brings with him more than 20
years of financial services experience, having led A&C
Advisors LLC for 16 years, delivering guidance, counsel and
support to investment management companies and institutional
investors.
The appointment demonstrates
Apex’s plans to expand its US market presence.
"Never before has the industry been under
so much market, fee, performance and regulatory pressure where
a truly independent fund administrator is needed and warranted
by investors and managers alike," said Strachman, commenting on
his new role.
Strachman has also held positions at
Cantor Fitzgerald, Morgan Stanley and Orbitex Financial
Services Group.
He is the co-founder of HEDGEAnswers
online community, an independent source for information to
learn about launching and growing hedge funds. He is also the
co-founder of Operations for Alternatives, an online community
and annual event.