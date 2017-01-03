Free Trial Corporate Access


Fund admin group Apex hires Strachman

03 January 2017


The financial services figure has written nine books and leads A&C Advisors LLC

Read more: Apex Daniel Strachman A&C Advisors Cantor Fitzgerald Morgan Stanley Orbitrex Finanicial Services Group

Apex Fund Services (US) has appointed well-known industry expert Daniel Strachman as head of US business development.

In his new role, he will drive US growth initiatives and deliver fund management clients with proactive fund administration solutions.

Strachman brings with him more than 20 years of financial services experience, having led A&C Advisors LLC for 16 years, delivering guidance, counsel and support to investment management companies and institutional investors.

The appointment demonstrates Apex’s plans to expand its US market presence.

"Never before has the industry been under so much market, fee, performance and regulatory pressure where a truly independent fund administrator is needed and warranted by investors and managers alike," said Strachman, commenting on his new role.

Strachman has also held positions at Cantor Fitzgerald, Morgan Stanley and Orbitex Financial Services Group.

He is the co-founder of HEDGEAnswers online community, an independent source for information to learn about launching and growing hedge funds. He is also the co-founder of Operations for Alternatives, an online community and annual event.

 

 

 
