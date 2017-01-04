Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Norges Bank names new asset management CIO
04 January 2017
Nygård joined the fund in 2007 as portfolio manager in equity asset strategies
Geir Øivind Nygård has been appointed chief
investment officer of asset strategies for Norges Bank
Investment Management.
Nygård took up the role this week having previously
been global head of portfolio management.
"We are happy that Geir Øivind has accepted to take
on the position," said Yngve Slyngstad, chief executive of the
investment manager.
"He brings with him experience and deep knowledge of our
asset strategies. He represents a good continuation of the
successful efforts within the area since the beginning,"
Nygård joined the fund in 2007 as portfolio manager in
equity asset strategies. Since then he has held different
leading positions.
"I am confident that we have a solid fundament for continued
success within our asset management strategy," he said. "I know
the team well, and look forward to continue working closely
with them."