Global Investor Magazine
Norges Bank names new asset management CIO

04 January 2017


Nygård joined the fund in 2007 as portfolio manager in equity asset strategies

Geir Øivind Nygård has been appointed chief investment officer of asset strategies for Norges Bank Investment Management.

Nygård took up the role this week having previously been global head of portfolio management.

"We are happy that Geir Øivind has accepted to take on the position," said Yngve Slyngstad, chief executive of the investment manager.

"He brings with him experience and deep knowledge of our asset strategies. He represents a good continuation of the successful efforts within the area since the beginning,"

Nygård joined the fund in 2007 as portfolio manager in equity asset strategies. Since then he has held different leading positions.

"I am confident that we have a solid fundament for continued success within our asset management strategy," he said. "I know the team well, and look forward to continue working closely with them." 
