Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
RBS promotes Peter Brown to head of funds
04 January 2017
The appointment is part of a strategic move to divide the corporate and markets business by function rather than jurisdiction
Read more:
RBS International
Peter Brown
Andrew McLaughlin
RBS International has appointed Peter
Brown as head of funds, as part of the bank's wider strategy to
serve its alternative funds customers in a more consistent way
through a single business.
"[The appointment] is part of a shift of
our corporate and markets business to a sector-based model that
operates cross-jurisdiction rather than a purely
jurisdiction-focused model," commented an RBS International
spokesperson.
Commenting on Brown's hire, Andrew
McLaughlin, CEO of RBS International, stated: "There is an
increasing demand for specialist banking services to support
the international alternative funds industry."
Brown has been with the bank since 1997,
most recently heading up the RBS Financial Institutions Group
in the UK, which included the RBS funds banking business in
London.
Before that, he was one of the founding
members of the RBS mid-market leveraged finance business,
delivering large-scale buyout transactions alongside private
equity sponsors.
Brown now leads a funds banking team that
supports more than 1,000 fund managers and fund administrator
customers in the UK, Jersey and Guernsey. He will continue to
be based in London.
"The UK and Western Europe
alternative funds market is growing rapidly and we expect to
invest further in the business in the future," said the
bank’s spokesperson.
"At present, Peter’s focus is
on getting the new RBS International Luxembourg office opened
and customers migrated across from the current RBS plc
branch."
The Luxembourg branch is expected to be
operational in March 2017.