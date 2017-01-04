Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
State Street Global Exchange names global head
04 January 2017
Boston-based John Plansky joins from PwC
State Street Corporation has appointed
John Plansky as global head of its Global Exchange
business.
Plansky will be responsible for global
strategy, new product development and developing solutions for
clients to manage complex data, focus on attracting assets and
meet further risk challenges.
Based in Boston, he will report to Lou
Maiuri, head of Global Markets and Global Exchange.
Plansky joins from PwC. Since April 2014,
he has led the US strategy and US global platforms divisions.
Before this role, he was a senior partner at Booz & Co,
prior to the acquisition by PwC, where he headed the technology
practice.
Before joining Booz & Co in 2007,
Plansky was CEO of NerveWire and led its sale to Wipro,where he
subsequently steered their global capital markets business.
"John has partnered with State Street in
various roles over the past 16 years," said Maiuri. This
includes serving as senior advisor to State Street whilst at
Booz & Co.
"As we continue to digitilise our company,
John will help State Street and our clients meet the data
challenge."