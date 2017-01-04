State Street Global Exchange names global head

State Street Corporation has appointed John Plansky as global head of its Global Exchange business.

Plansky will be responsible for global strategy, new product development and developing solutions for clients to manage complex data, focus on attracting assets and meet further risk challenges.

Based in Boston, he will report to Lou Maiuri, head of Global Markets and Global Exchange.

Plansky joins from PwC. Since April 2014, he has led the US strategy and US global platforms divisions. Before this role, he was a senior partner at Booz & Co, prior to the acquisition by PwC, where he headed the technology practice.

Before joining Booz & Co in 2007, Plansky was CEO of NerveWire and led its sale to Wipro,where he subsequently steered their global capital markets business.

"John has partnered with State Street in various roles over the past 16 years," said Maiuri. This includes serving as senior advisor to State Street whilst at Booz & Co.

"As we continue to digitilise our company, John will help State Street and our clients meet the data challenge."