Resurgent rates trading boosts exchanges

A timely surge in interest rate futures
trading at the end of last year drove CME and Eurex into
positive territory for 2016 while equity derivatives markets
had a mixed year, according to new data.
CME, the world’s
largest international exchange, reported total 2016 volumes up
12% on the previous year to 3.94 billion lots, driven largely
by an increase in interest rate futures trading, particularly
at the end of the year.
Interest rate futures trading was
up 36% in the fourth quarter of last year and 29% in December,
according to the exchange.
Equity indexes had a slower year at
the CMC, rising 5% on 2015, while trading at it’s
smaller energy segment grew nearly a quarter on the previous
year.
Eurex, the largest European
derivatives market, also saw strong growth in its interest rate
futures segment take the exchange into positive territory for
the year, with volumes up 3% on the previous year to 1.73
billion contracts traded.
European interest rate derivatives
trading at Eurex was up 16% in December, according to the
exchange’s data, while equity indexes trading was
down 2% last month and equities derivatives trading fell
14%.
The Frankfurt-based exchange said
in a statement: "During 2016, a series of events provoked high
volatility in underlying markets and spurred strong demand for
Eurex products."
The Options Clearing Corporation,
which clears the US equity options market, said its volumes
fell 3.3% in December and its total volume for the year was
down 1% to a daily average of 16.54 million
contracts.
Euronext, the European exchange,
said its equity index volume was down 7.9%, and its single
stock futures and options activity increased 11.1% last month.
Total Euronext 2016 trading was down 6.8% on 2015 to 126.3
million lots.
Some of the world’s top
interest rate derivatives exchanges, including
Chicago’s CME,
reported record trading after
Donald Trump’s November win in the US presidential
election.