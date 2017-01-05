Free Trial Corporate Access


RLAM gets to grips with AIFMD reporting

05 January 2017


EU's AIFMD directive is aimed at hedge funds, private equity and real estate managers

Royal London Asset Management has picked a reporting tool from tech firm Confluence in a bid to ease compliance with AIFMD.

The fund house is building up its alternative investment fund business, which falls under the EU's AIFMD directive aimed at hedge funds, private equity and real estate managers.

Pittsburgh-headquartered Confluence’s Unity NXT AIFMD service is designed to tackle the task of Annex IV reporting.

Under Annex IV, multiple data sources have to be captured, extracted and validated.

Cumbersome calculations and valuations then have to be made before reports are generated and filed to the appropriate regulator.

"We were looking for a solution that would provide us with the control we need and the scalability to grow as we continue to expand our global footprint," said Martyn Gatehouse, senior regulatory and financial accountant at Royal London Asset Management. 

"Confluence has provided the expertise to help us navigate the complexity of the data aggregation and filing requirements associated with AIFMD."
