Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
RLAM gets to grips with AIFMD reporting
05 January 2017
EU's AIFMD directive is aimed at hedge funds, private equity and real estate managers
Read more:
AIFMD
Royal London
Royal London Asset Management has picked a reporting tool
from tech firm Confluence in a bid to ease compliance with
AIFMD.
The fund house is building up its alternative investment
fund business, which falls under the EU's AIFMD directive aimed
at hedge funds, private equity and real estate managers.
Pittsburgh-headquartered Confluence’s Unity NXT
AIFMD service is designed to tackle the task of Annex IV
reporting.
Under Annex IV, multiple data sources have to be captured,
extracted and validated.
Cumbersome calculations and valuations then have to be made
before reports are generated and filed to the appropriate
regulator.
"We were looking for a solution that would provide us with
the control we need and the scalability to grow as we continue
to expand our global footprint," said Martyn Gatehouse, senior
regulatory and financial accountant at Royal London Asset
Management.
"Confluence has provided the expertise to help us navigate
the complexity of the data aggregation and filing requirements
associated with AIFMD."