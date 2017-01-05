Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Invesco appoints fixed income CIO
05 January 2017
Gareth Isaac was a senior fixed income fund manager at Schroders for five years
Invesco has appointed Gareth Isaac as
chief investment officer, EMEA for Invesco Fixed Income
(IFI).
Based in London, Isaac reports to Rob
Waldner, chief strategist and head of the multi-sector team for
IFI.
In the newly created role, Isaac will lead
the portfolio management and strategic investment thinking of
the global macro team in London, representing the EMEA region
for the IFI investment strategy team.
Isaac will support Nick Tolchard,
IFI’s head of EMEA. He will also work closely with
the investment grade credit, high yield, emerging markets and
credit analyst teams to assist product development.
The appointment reflects
Invesco’s plan to expand the growth of IFI
globally and in the EMEA region in particular.
Isaac joins from Schroders Investment
Management, where he was a senior fixed income fund manager for
five years. He left the company in August 2015.
Isaac brings with him nearly 20
years’ worth of fixed income investment
experience, having previously worked at GLG Partners, SG Asset
Management, Newton Investment Management and AXA Investment
Management.