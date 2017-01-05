Free Trial Corporate Access


Invesco appoints fixed income CIO

05 January 2017


Gareth Isaac was a senior fixed income fund manager at Schroders for five years

Invesco Gareth Isaac Rob Waldner Nick Tolchard Schroders

Invesco has appointed Gareth Isaac as chief investment officer, EMEA for Invesco Fixed Income (IFI).

Based in London, Isaac reports to Rob Waldner, chief strategist and head of the multi-sector team for IFI.

In the newly created role, Isaac will lead the portfolio management and strategic investment thinking of the global macro team in London, representing the EMEA region for the IFI investment strategy team.

Isaac will support Nick Tolchard, IFI’s head of EMEA. He will also work closely with the investment grade credit, high yield, emerging markets and credit analyst teams to assist product development.

The appointment reflects Invesco’s plan to expand the growth of IFI globally and in the EMEA region in particular.

Isaac joins from Schroders Investment Management, where he was a senior fixed income fund manager for five years. He left the company in August 2015.

Isaac brings with him nearly 20 years’ worth of fixed income investment experience, having previously worked at GLG Partners, SG Asset Management, Newton Investment Management and AXA Investment Management. 
