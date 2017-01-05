Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Tim Wood leaves RBC I&TS for new role
05 January 2017
He had been at the firm since 2002
Read more:
Tim Wood
RBC
Investor & Treasury Services
Tim
Wood is leaving RBC Investor & Treasury Services, Global Investor/ISF has learned from multiple sources.
The
well-established fund services figure is believed to have handed in his
resignation this week and is expected to confirm his next move shortly.
London-based
Wood has been RBC I&TS at in various roles since 2002. His final role was
managing director of business management.
He has also held the
roles of head of network management and head of client solutions.
RBC
I&TS offers global custody, sub-custody and securities lending to a range
of asset managers and pension funds. His next role will be at a firm offering a
similar suite of services.