Tim Wood leaves RBC I&TS for new role

05 January 2017


He had been at the firm since 2002

Tim Wood is leaving RBC Investor & Treasury Services, Global Investor/ISF has learned from multiple sources.

The well-established fund services figure is believed to have handed in his resignation this week and is expected to confirm his next move shortly.

London-based Wood has been RBC I&TS at in various roles since 2002. His final role was managing director of business management. 

He has also held the roles of head of network management and head of client solutions.

RBC I&TS offers global custody, sub-custody and securities lending to a range of asset managers and pension funds. His next role will be at a firm offering a similar suite of services.
