Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Northern Trust adds Nomura’s Blackbourn to TM team
09 January 2017
Blackbourne will report to Ben Jenkins global head of transition management at Northern Trust
Read more:
Transition management
Northern Trust
Craig Blackbourn has joined Northern Trust as head of the
bank’s transition management division in Europe,
the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Blackbourn joins from Nomura, where he was head of
transition management in EMEA until the Japanese firm
closed down the unit last year.
Northern Trust is aiming to build out its TM service which
helps institutional clients move investments between and among
asset managers or liquidate large portfolios.
It forms part of the company's global capital markets
business which is made up of brokerage, FX and securities
lending services.
Blackbourn will be responsible for offering institutional
investors across the region transition management solutions
that combine risk and project management with global trading
expertise.
During his career, he has also worked at Lehman Brothers,
BNP Paribas Securities Services, Aberdeen Asset Management and
both the custody and asset management businesses of Deutsche
Bank.
"Northern Trust is growing our global Capital Markets
business and Craig’s appointment demonstrates our
commitment to investing in our transition management
capabilities for clients across EMEA," said Andy Clayton, head
of Northern Trust Capital Markets EMEA.
"Northern Trust deploys a diversity of talent to each
transition, bringing expertise from a suite of capital markets
products to find the right solution to support our
clients’ requirements."
Blackbourne will report to Ben Jenkins, global head of
transition management at Northern Trust.
"Northern Trust’s heritage of risk management
is built into the execution of our transitions no matter the
complexity of the event," said Jenkins.
"It is this approach, combined with our ability to provide a
customised capital market solution for each transition, as well
as our ability to hire industry experts, such as Craig, that
sets us apart."