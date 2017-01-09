Northern Trust adds Nomura’s Blackbourn to TM team

Craig Blackbourn has joined Northern Trust as head of the bank’s transition management division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Blackbourn joins from Nomura, where he was head of transition management in EMEA until the Japanese firm closed down the unit last year.

Northern Trust is aiming to build out its TM service which helps institutional clients move investments between and among asset managers or liquidate large portfolios.

It forms part of the company's global capital markets business which is made up of brokerage, FX and securities lending services.

Blackbourn will be responsible for offering institutional investors across the region transition management solutions that combine risk and project management with global trading expertise.

During his career, he has also worked at Lehman Brothers, BNP Paribas Securities Services, Aberdeen Asset Management and both the custody and asset management businesses of Deutsche Bank.

"Northern Trust is growing our global Capital Markets business and Craig’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to investing in our transition management capabilities for clients across EMEA," said Andy Clayton, head of Northern Trust Capital Markets EMEA.

"Northern Trust deploys a diversity of talent to each transition, bringing expertise from a suite of capital markets products to find the right solution to support our clients’ requirements."

Blackbourne will report to Ben Jenkins, global head of transition management at Northern Trust.

"Northern Trust’s heritage of risk management is built into the execution of our transitions no matter the complexity of the event," said Jenkins.

"It is this approach, combined with our ability to provide a customised capital market solution for each transition, as well as our ability to hire industry experts, such as Craig, that sets us apart."