BMO adds emerging markets to ETF range
09 January 2017
It is BMO's tenth ETF listed on the London Stock Exchange
BMO Asset Management has launched its MSCI
Emerging Markets Income Leaders UCITS ETF, an expansion of its
Income Leaders suite of ETFs for UK investors.
It is listed on the London Stock Exchange
(LSE) with a GBP trading currency at 0.38% per annum OCF.
Under the new ETF, investors can now
allocate portfolios to emerging markets, the UK, US and
European markets through the equity ETF range, which is aimed
to target income in response to investors’
needs.
"As the low yield, low interest rate
environment continues, investors’ focus on yield
coupled with their concerns around volatility are only
intensifying," said Rob Thorpe, head of UK intermediary at BMO
Global Asset Management (EMEA).
BMO’s Income Leaders range of
equity ETFs has been developed with index provider MSCI.
BMO became the first Canadian bank to
offer ETFs in Europe with the launch of its European range in
November 2015. The range now comprises of 10 ETFs listed on the
LSE, including the new Emerging Markets ETF.