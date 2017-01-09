Free Trial Corporate Access


BMO adds emerging markets to ETF range

09 January 2017


It is BMO's tenth ETF listed on the London Stock Exchange

Read more: BMO Asset Management emerging markets ETF London Stock Exchange Rob Thorpe Income Leaders Marc Knowles

BMO Asset Management has launched its MSCI Emerging Markets Income Leaders UCITS ETF, an expansion of its Income Leaders suite of ETFs for UK investors.

It is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) with a GBP trading currency at 0.38% per annum OCF.

Under the new ETF, investors can now allocate portfolios to emerging markets, the UK, US and European markets through the equity ETF range, which is aimed to target income in response to investors’ needs.

"As the low yield, low interest rate environment continues, investors’ focus on yield coupled with their concerns around volatility are only intensifying," said Rob Thorpe, head of UK intermediary at BMO Global Asset Management (EMEA).

BMO’s Income Leaders range of equity ETFs has been developed with index provider MSCI.

BMO became the first Canadian bank to offer ETFs in Europe with the launch of its European range in November 2015. The range now comprises of 10 ETFs listed on the LSE, including the new Emerging Markets ETF. 
