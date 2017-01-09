Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Candriam Investors opens New York office
09 January 2017
Candriam’s has close to €100bn in assets under management
Read more:
Candriam
New York
asset management
European asset manager Candriam Investors has opened an
office in New York offering equity and fixed income strategies
to US investors.
The firm, which is owned by New York Life Investment
Management (NYLIM), specialises in sustainable and responsible
investments.
Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, Candriam's chief executive and
chairman of NYLIM International, said the US office is an
"important step forward" in serving US investors.
In parallel, the business is continuing its partnership with
New York Life’s MainStay Investments and IndexIQ,
offering absolute return, emerging markets equities and
sustainable investments capabilities.
Candriam’s assets under management increased by
€2.5bn ($2.6bn) during the first half of 2016, totaled
€96.6bn at the end of June.
The business has traditionally focused on Belgium, France
and Luxembourg and has been gaining traction within the
institutional investor space and is developing its distribution
foothold in Switzerland, Italy, Germany and the UK.
It is also entering Japan to cater to the local
institutional market through its parent NYLIM.