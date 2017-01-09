Free Trial Corporate Access


Candriam Investors opens New York office

09 January 2017


Candriam’s has close to €100bn in assets under management

European asset manager Candriam Investors has opened an office in New York offering equity and fixed income strategies to US investors.

The firm, which is owned by New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM), specialises in sustainable and responsible investments.

Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, Candriam's chief executive and chairman of NYLIM International, said the US office is an "important step forward" in serving US investors.

In parallel, the business is continuing its partnership with New York Life’s MainStay Investments and IndexIQ, offering absolute return, emerging markets equities and sustainable investments capabilities.

Candriam’s assets under management increased by €2.5bn ($2.6bn) during the first half of 2016, totaled €96.6bn at the end of June.

The business has traditionally focused on Belgium, France and Luxembourg and has been gaining traction within the institutional investor space and is developing its distribution foothold in Switzerland, Italy, Germany and the UK.

It is also entering Japan to cater to the local institutional market through its parent NYLIM. 
