Saudi set for two-day settlement switch in second quarter
10 January 2017
Saudi Arabia's Tadawul stock market has confirmed its switch
to a two-day settlement cycle for equities, bonds, REITs and
ETFs will take place during this year’s second
quarter.
The bourse outlined more details of its T+2 settlement plans
this week along with draft rules or short-selling and the
borrowing and lending of securities.
Officials first announced the proposed changes last year in
a move to align its market model with international standards,
attract foreign investors, improve trading efficiency and
reduce risk.
At present, trades must be settled on the same day, a
practice known as T+0.
The Saudi Stock Exchange has asked for comments on its T+2
and securities lending plans by February 8th.
Securities Depository Center (SDC) acts as Saudi Arabia's
CSD, performing securities settlement safekeeping and registry
functions.