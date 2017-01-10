Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeBNY Mellon selected by Covestro for ADR depo bank
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


BNY Mellon selected by Covestro for ADR depo bank

10 January 2017


The bank was chosen last week by Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem.

Read more: Covestro BNY Mellon American depositary receipt (ADR) Braskem JPMorgan

BNY Mellon has been appointed by Covestro as the depositary bank for its sponsored American depositary receipt (ADR) programme, effective 12 January.

The bank will replace an unsponsored facility run by Citi, which announced the programme in April 2016, for the Germany-headquartered polymer company.

The ADRs will continue to trade on the US over-the-counter market under the symbol COVTY.

"The US is a crucial strategic market for Covestro, both operationally as well as in terms of our investor base," said Frank H. Lutz, CFO of Covestro.  

"With the conversion to a sponsored Level I ADR programme, we aim to facilitate access to the stock for global investors and further broaden our shareholder base in the long term."

Covestro is the latest global firm to convert from an unsponsored to a sponsored depositary receipt programme. Over the last three years, 21 companies have replaced their unsponsored depositaries with BNY Mellon.

This appointment follows the news that BNY Mellon has also been selected by Brazilian petrochemicals firm Braskem, as the successor for its ADR programme, reported by Global Investor last week. Effective 4 January, BNY replaces JPMorgan, which had been running the programme for just under three and a half years. 

BNY Mellon also became the successor depositary bank for Credit Suisse ADR programme in November. 
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Rich but volatile opportunities for hedge funds in 2017

  2. Saudi set for two-day settlement switch in second quarter

  3. Candriam Investors opens New York office

  4. BNY Mellon selected by Covestro for ADR depo bank

  5. Polish CSD receives global LEI accreditation


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.