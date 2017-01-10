Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomePolish CSD receives global LEI accreditation
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Polish CSD receives global LEI accreditation

10 January 2017


KDPW currently manages a data base of over 7,000 LEIs from Poland and 21 other countries.

Read more: SFTR LEI CSD

KDPW, the company handling Poland’s clearing and settlement system, has become a member of the Global LEI System.

The firm met all the requirements set by GLEIF, the body responsible for legal entity identifiers (LEIs) – unique codes which ID financial firms. 

Above all the accreditation means KDPW will be able to keep on assigning the codes – a service it has provided since 2013.

The Warsaw-based business, which also acts as a trade repository, currently manages a data base of over 7,000 LEIs from Poland and 21 other countries.

The need for the codes stems from EU legislation, including such acts as EMIR, REMIT, MiFID II/MiFIR, CSDR and SFTR. 

Currently, LEIs must be held by all legal entities and natural persons engaged in commercial activity involving derivatives transactions which must be reported to the transactions depositories. 

A wider group of entities, including those concluding transactions in the spot market, as well as issuers will be soon concerned by the LEI code obligation.

Implementing the system on a global basis  is designed to increase transparency and security of the financial markets.

"We observe a growing demand for the LEI codes assigning service. An important element which drives this demand are EU regulations which obligate entities operating in the financial market to obtain this code," said Iwona Sroka, KDPW's president.

 "Becoming a member of the Global LEI System via GLEIF accreditation is a globally recognized designation of commitment to data quality and customer service," added Stephan Wolf, chief executive of GLEIF. 


Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Rich but volatile opportunities for hedge funds in 2017

  2. Saudi set for two-day settlement switch in second quarter

  3. Candriam Investors opens New York office

  4. BNY Mellon selected by Covestro for ADR depo bank

  5. Polish CSD receives global LEI accreditation


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.