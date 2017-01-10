Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Polish CSD receives global LEI accreditation
10 January 2017
KDPW, the company handling Poland’s clearing
and settlement system, has become a member of the Global LEI
System.
The firm met all the requirements set by GLEIF, the body
responsible for legal entity identifiers (LEIs) –
unique codes which ID financial firms.
Above all the accreditation means KDPW will be able to keep
on assigning the codes – a service it has provided
since 2013.
The Warsaw-based business, which also acts as a trade
repository, currently manages a data base of over 7,000 LEIs
from Poland and 21 other countries.
The need for the codes stems from EU legislation, including
such acts as EMIR, REMIT, MiFID II/MiFIR, CSDR and
SFTR.
Currently, LEIs must be held by all legal entities and
natural persons engaged in commercial activity involving
derivatives transactions which must be reported to the
transactions depositories.
A wider group of entities, including those concluding
transactions in the spot market, as well as issuers will be
soon concerned by the LEI code obligation.
Implementing the system on a global basis is designed
to increase transparency and security of the financial
markets.
"We observe a growing demand for the LEI codes assigning
service. An important element which drives this demand are EU
regulations which obligate entities operating in the financial
market to obtain this code," said Iwona Sroka, KDPW's
president.
"Becoming a member of the Global LEI System via GLEIF
accreditation is a globally recognized designation of
commitment to data quality and customer service," added
Stephan Wolf, chief executive of GLEIF.