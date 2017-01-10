Free Trial Corporate Access


SIX Exchange announces new chairman

10 January 2017


Alexander Zeller stepped down in September 2016

SIX, the Swiss stock exchange, has appointed Romeo Lacher as its new chairman, effective immediately.

He succeeds Alexandre Zeller, who stepped down from the board at the end of September 2016, after serving as chairman since May 2013. He was nominated as chairman of the board of directors at Credit Suisse, effective 1 October.

Lacher has been chairing the board of SIX on an interim basis since 1 October 2016. He has been a member of the board since 1 January 2008. 

Lacher has been with Credit Suisse since 1990, serving in roles including member of the private banking management committee from 2004 until 2015, while simultaneously serving as global head of private banking operations from 2004 until 2011. He was also chief operating officer of the international wealth management division and member of the IWM management committee of Credit Suisse until the end of September 2016.

Lacher will be leaving Credit Suisse at the end of February 2016. 
