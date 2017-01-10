Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
SIX Exchange announces new chairman
10 January 2017
Alexander Zeller stepped down in September 2016
SIX, the Swiss stock exchange, has
appointed Romeo Lacher as its new chairman, effective
immediately.
He succeeds Alexandre Zeller, who stepped
down from the board at the end of September 2016, after serving
as chairman since May 2013. He was nominated as chairman of the
board of directors at Credit Suisse, effective 1 October.
Lacher has been chairing the board of SIX
on an interim basis since 1 October 2016. He has been a member
of the board since 1 January 2008.
Lacher has been with Credit Suisse since
1990, serving in roles including member of the private banking
management committee from 2004 until 2015, while simultaneously
serving as global head of private banking operations from 2004
until 2011. He was also chief operating officer of the
international wealth management division and member of the IWM
management committee of Credit Suisse until the end of
September 2016.
Lacher will be leaving Credit Suisse at
the end of February 2016.