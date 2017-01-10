Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Investec launches Solvency II reporting solution
10 January 2017
The initiative tackles the the challenges set by Solvency II.
Investec Wealth and Investment has
launched a Solvency II reporting solution for financial mutual
and insurance companies.
The solution, designed with input from
existing clients and industry actuaries, demonstrates
Investec’s concept of combing direct equities,
corporate bonds, gilts, collectives and alternative assets to
achieve the optimum investment solutions for its clients.
The Solvency II regulatory regime came
force in the EU in January 2016, aimed at consistently measure
the capital in insurers across Europe.
Investec developed the solution as a
response to market demand for cost-efficient tools to meet the
additional reporting, risk and governance challenges set by
Solvency II.