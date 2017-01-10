Free Trial Corporate Access


Investec launches Solvency II reporting solution

10 January 2017


The initiative tackles the the challenges set by Solvency II.

Investec Wealth and Investment has launched a Solvency II reporting solution for financial mutual and insurance companies.

The solution, designed with input from existing clients and industry actuaries, demonstrates Investec’s concept of combing direct equities, corporate bonds, gilts, collectives and alternative assets to achieve the optimum investment solutions for its clients.

The Solvency II regulatory regime came force in the EU in January 2016, aimed at consistently measure the capital in insurers across Europe.  

Investec developed the solution as a response to market demand for cost-efficient tools to meet the additional reporting, risk and governance challenges set by Solvency II.

 
