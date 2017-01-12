Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Sec finance expert Mark Barnard joins The Field Effect
12 January 2017
Barnard joins from RBS where he led equity finance, liquidity management & derivatives.
Boutique consultancy The Field Effect
(TFE) has hired Mark Barnard to lead its securities finance
practice.
The industry veteran joins the firm from
RBS where he headed up equity finance, liquidity management
& derivatives.
TFE specialises in clearing and collateral
management strategy and works with CCPs, custodians, CSDs and
investment managers.
Recently it has been active in the
collateral and clearing technology space, helping firms focused
on derivatives, repo and securities lending.
"Mark brings significant top tier trading
and financing experience to the team," said David Field,
managing director.
"He will open up new opportunities for The
Field Effect to deploy its change management approach which has
been deployed on over 70 sell-side, buy-side, custodian &
CCP projects."
Barnard, who also worked a Morgan Stanley
from 1993-2009, added: "I’m looking forward to
stepping into the world of consultancy. There are several
significant challenges facing the industry including
"junior-isation" and groupthink.
"Banks are still grappling with huge
regulatory challenges, often tactically, which will change the
face of the securities financing and collateral industry."