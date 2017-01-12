Sec finance expert Mark Barnard joins The Field Effect

Boutique consultancy The Field Effect (TFE) has hired Mark Barnard to lead its securities finance practice.

The industry veteran joins the firm from RBS where he headed up equity finance, liquidity management & derivatives.

TFE specialises in clearing and collateral management strategy and works with CCPs, custodians, CSDs and investment managers.

Recently it has been active in the collateral and clearing technology space, helping firms focused on derivatives, repo and securities lending.

"Mark brings significant top tier trading and financing experience to the team," said David Field, managing director.

"He will open up new opportunities for The Field Effect to deploy its change management approach which has been deployed on over 70 sell-side, buy-side, custodian & CCP projects."

Barnard, who also worked a Morgan Stanley from 1993-2009, added: "I’m looking forward to stepping into the world of consultancy. There are several significant challenges facing the industry including "junior-isation" and groupthink.

"Banks are still grappling with huge regulatory challenges, often tactically, which will change the face of the securities financing and collateral industry."