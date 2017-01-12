Indemnification in focus as FSB sets out final proposals to tackle fund risks

Officials at the FSB have reiterated their calls for
authorities to monitor indemnifications provided by asset
managers acting as agent lenders.
Setting out a series of final policy recommendations this
week, FSB experts said authorities should "verify and confirm"
asset managers adequately cover potential credit losses from
the indemnification provided to their clients.
The specific recommendation forms part of a wider set of
proposals first put forward in June last year relating to
financial stability risks posed by certain asset management
activities.
A handful of large fund houses, including BlackRock, act as
agent lenders offering insurance-like commitments known as
borrower or counterparty indemnifications to their clients,
notably their funds.
The indemnity insures against potential losses when a
counterparty defaults or does not return borrowed securities
and the pledged collateral is not sufficient to cover
replacement of the losses.
Agent lender banks are already subject to the Basel capital
requirements for potential losses resulting from
indemnification-related exposures. In contrast, asset managers
that are not affiliated with banks do not face capital
requirements related to their indemnification exposures in any
jurisdictions.
"Authorities currently lack sufficient information/data on
the agent lender activities to monitor trends and potential
risks to financial stability associated with any
indemnification they provide to lending clients," the regulator
said this week.
"When such information/data become available, authorities
should verify and confirm that asset managers that provide
indemnifications adequately cover potential credit losses from
their indemnification."
Legal experts at BlackRock responded to the initial
proposals in September last year, saying they were "supportive
of efforts to collect additional data on borrower default
indemnification provided by all securities lending
agents."
However, the firm added that when undertaken along with
sound risk management practices, borrower default
indemnification it is unlikely to result in material losses to
the entity providing the indemnification.
BlackRock added that it was not aware of any asset manager
providing securities lending agent services on assets where
they are not the asset manager. For example, BlackRock only
acts as a lending agent on assets where it also provides asset
management services.
In addition, the firm currently requires borrowers to post
collateral between 102% and 112% of the value of the securities
lent and collateral is marked-to-market daily.
Overcollateralization provides a "safety cushion" in the event
a borrower fails to return the borrowed security.
Other policy recommendations put forward by the FSB (there
are 14 in total) include further scrutiny on whether certain
asset classes are suitable for open-ended fund structures,
widening the range of risk management tools available to fund
managers at times of market stress, and potentially
strengthening investor disclosure on liquidity issues.
IOSCO will flesh out many of the recommendations in 2017 and
2018 to put into practice.