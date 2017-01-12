Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Jeff McCarthy to lead BNY Mellon's ETF business
12 January 2017
McCarthy joins from Nasdaq to take up new ETF chief exec role
Jeff McCarthy has
joined BNY Mellon as chief executive of the firm’s
ETF business.
McCarthy joins from
Nasdaq, where he was vice president and head of exchange traded
product listings and trading.
The newly created role sees him
reporting Frank LaSalla, who leads BNY Mellon's global
structured products and alternative investment services
business.
Before Nasdaq,
McCarthy was head of global ETF products at Citi. Earlier in his career, he created
Brown Brothers Harriman’s ETF service
model.
"Jeff brings
extensive experience in global exchange traded funds platforms
and trading markets," said LaSalla.
"His deep knowledge
and track record of results in developing and delivering on
trade revenue expansion strategies for ETF's with a strong
emphasis on delivering strong partnership solutions will play a
critical role for BNY Mellon in serving a market that is likely
to at least double in size over the next 10
years."