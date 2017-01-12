Jeff McCarthy to lead BNY Mellon's ETF business

Jeff McCarthy has joined BNY Mellon as chief executive of the firm’s ETF business.

McCarthy joins from Nasdaq, where he was vice president and head of exchange traded product listings and trading.

The newly created role sees him reporting Frank LaSalla, who leads BNY Mellon's global structured products and alternative investment services business.



Before Nasdaq, McCarthy was head of global ETF products at Citi. Earlier in his career, he created Brown Brothers Harriman’s ETF service model.

"Jeff brings extensive experience in global exchange traded funds platforms and trading markets," said LaSalla.

"His deep knowledge and track record of results in developing and delivering on trade revenue expansion strategies for ETF's with a strong emphasis on delivering strong partnership solutions will play a critical role for BNY Mellon in serving a market that is likely to at least double in size over the next 10 years."