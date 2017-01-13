AIMA adds to Asia unit with new hire in Singapore

Hedge fund body AIMA has bolstered its expanding footprint in APAC with the appointment of Lilian Lee as director and general manager for Singapore.

Her appointment follows the recent hiring of Michael Bugel as the group’s co-head of APAC.

Lee joins from GIC Private, the sovereign wealth fund, where she was most recently senior vice president, portfolio manager within the external managers department.

Bugel joined AIMA’s Hong Kong office last year from HSBC, where he managed senior relationships within the asset management sector for the firm’s financial institutions group.

"We now have branches in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Japan and Australia," said AIMA’s chief executivie Jack Inglis.

"Lilian joins a strong team and brings additional experience that will be key to supporting our members across the APAC region."

