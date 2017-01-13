Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
AIMA adds to Asia unit with new hire in Singapore
13 January 2017
Lilian Lee joins from the sovereign wealth fund GIC Private
Read more:
hedge funds
AIMA
Hedge fund body AIMA has bolstered its expanding footprint
in APAC with the appointment of Lilian Lee as director and
general manager for Singapore.
Her appointment follows the recent hiring of Michael Bugel as
the group’s co-head of APAC.
Lee joins from GIC Private, the sovereign wealth fund, where
she was most recently senior vice president, portfolio manager
within the external managers department.
Bugel joined AIMA’s Hong Kong office last year
from HSBC, where he managed senior relationships within the
asset management sector for the firm’s financial
institutions group.
"We now have branches in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Japan
and Australia," said AIMA’s chief executivie Jack
Inglis.
"Lilian joins a strong team and brings additional experience
that will be key to supporting our members across the APAC
region."