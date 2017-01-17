UK PM confirms clean break from EU single market

Britain
will pull out of the EU single market, UK Prime Minister
Theresa May confirmed in key note Brexit speech on
Tuesday.
Giving
details of her planned Brexit negotiating strategy for the
first time, May, who has hinted on a hard Brexit since she took
over from David Cameron in June, was clear that Brexit cannot
mean the UK remains in the single market.
Instead,
she proposed a "comprehensive free trade agreement" between the
EU and the UK with a modified customs union deal, which would
allow the UK to negotiate other trade deals beyond the
EU.
Major
talking points from May’s speech were leaked over
the weekend and reports suggested many UK banks and asset
managers already had no hope of retaining access to the single
market, which guarantees the free movement of goods, services
and people within the EU without restrictions or
tariffs.
"This
has been our expectation," said AXA Investment
Management's senior economist David Page. "But we believe that
such an outcome is unlikely to prove an easy or quick
process."
"We
still consider the government’s expectation that
this [a comprehensive free trade agreement] can be achieved
within the two-year Article 50 timeframe as unlikely.
Hence
we look to a "transition deal" to spare the UK and EU from a
"cliff-edge" separation in 2019 and May hinted at this as she
discussed a phased in process of implementation".
Carolyn
Fairbairn, director-general of the CBI, the UK's premier
business organisation, said ruling out membership of the single
market has "reduced options" for maintaining a barrier-free
trading relationship between the UK and the EU - although she
welcomed the clarity given by May.
Chris
Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, added
that "much work is needed to ensure that the terms of the
future relationship with the EU safeguard the interests of
savers and investors who make use of Europe's pre-eminent asset
management centre in the UK."
Financial
compliance is another key area of concern. Alastair Brown,
chief executive of Lombard Risk said negotiating separate
trade agreements is going to be "time consuming and
complex".
"The
key issues especially with EU are not just about securing
tariff-free access," he explained. "For our financial clients,
it is also about the regulatory and compliance requirements
that UK firms will have to adhere to in each of the markets
that we trade with in future" Getting
that right, Brown added, will be a "minefield" for companies
and requires significant work to ensure that all the legal
requirements and standards are adhered to and compliance is
accurately tracked and reported.
Mihir
Kapadia, chief executive and founder Sun Global Investments,
said businesses can continue to operate in full confidence,
especially on the financial services front. "The
only worst case scenario we have to account for is of a sour
Brexit – something politics and politicians handle. It
is up to them to get us the best deal possible, and we are
confident things would materialise."
Kapadia
added that Germany, Netherlands and France, the biggest members
of the European Union, are experiencing a rise in protectionist
and inward looking political outfits. "This
threatens the very existence of the union, destabilise the Euro
Zone policies and devalue the Euro. If the markets
aren’t capable enough to adapt for the smaller
Brexit reality, we are fundamentally unprepared to handle much
bigger threats which may be oncoming in the
horizon."