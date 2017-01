JPMorgan has become the first FX bank to provide clients with an external analysis of their electronic trades by teaming up with UK start-up tech firm BestX, the UK-based FX analytics specialist,

Under the partnership, JPMorgan will integrate its FX electronic trading offering with BestX’s third-party best execution analysis. BestX’s post-trade analytics reports will be available for JPMorgan’s FX clients, who execute electronically with the bank in real time and on request alongside the bank’s own tools.

This represents BestX’s first major...