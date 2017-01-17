Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNY Mellon selected by WH Group for ADR depo
17 January 2017
Covestro recently appointed BNY Mellon for its sponsored ADR programme
BNY Mellon has been appointed by WH Group,
the Chinese meat processing company, as the depositary bank for
its American depositary receipt (ADR) programme, replacing
previously unsponsored ADR facilities by Citi, Deutsche and JP
Morgan.
Each ADR represents 20 ordinary shares and
trades on the US over-the-counter (OTC) market under the symbol
WGHPY.
WH Group’s ordinary shares
trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the code, 288
HK.
"Given WH Group's significant presence in
the US through Smithfield Foods, its wholly-owned subsidiary,
we believe converting to a sponsored programme with BNY Mellon
with help us to further enhance our brand and visibility and
diversify our shareholder base in the long term," said Wan
Long, chairman and CEO of WH Group.
WH Group is the latest global firm to
convert from an unsponsored to a sponsored depositary receipt
programme. Over the last three years, 20 companies from a dozen
countries have switched to sponsored DR programmes with BNY
Mellon.
Covestro, the Germany-headquartered
polymer company, recently appointed BNY Mellon as the
depositary bank for its sponsored ADR programme, replacing an
unsponsored facility run by Citi, which announced the programme
in April 2016. The conversion took effect 12 January.
WH Group, a global pork company with
market share in China, the US and Europe, owns many
well-rec