Mark Faulkner joins Pirum as non-exec director
18 January 2017
The founder of DataExplorers and Credit Benchmark has been appointed as a non-executive director on the board of technology vendor
Mark Faulkner has become a non-executive
director on the board of securities finance fintech provider
Pirum Systems.
Faulkner, who has long been a prominent
figure in securities lending, is best known for founding Data
Explorers in 1994.
He sold his company to IHS Markit in 2012
and the business remains a leading provider of securities
finance data and related services.
In the same year, he co-founded Credit
Benchmark, a credit risk data and analytics provider.
Faulkner is another key hire to bolster
the post-trade service provider’s senior
management. COO Ben Challice and global head of business
development Phil Morgan, both formally of Nomura, joined
last year as did product manager James Stillwell, formally of
Citi and State Street.
Rajen Sheth, CEO of Pirum, said: "Mark has
a wealth of experience in delivering solutions for securities
finance and the broader financial markets. We look forward to
working with him as we continue to build the next generation of
services."
Faulkner said: "Now is a time when
financial markets participants more than ever need fintech
providers to meet the dual challenges of developing their
businesses and meeting regulatory requirements in this ever
more interconnected world. Pirum is ideally placed to help
meet these challenges.
"I look forward to re-connecting with the
securities finance world after several years’
absence from the market."
Pirum provides a secure, centralised
automation and connectivity hub which connects market
participants, allowing them to electronically verify key
transaction details and automate the post-trade
lifecycle.
Faulkner has also previously held
management roles at LM Moneybrokers, Goldman Sachs and Lehman
Brothers.