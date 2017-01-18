Mark Faulkner joins Pirum as non-exec director

Mark Faulkner has become a non-executive director on the board of securities finance fintech provider Pirum Systems.

Faulkner, who has long been a prominent figure in securities lending, is best known for founding Data Explorers in 1994.

He sold his company to IHS Markit in 2012 and the business remains a leading provider of securities finance data and related services.

In the same year, he co-founded Credit Benchmark, a credit risk data and analytics provider.

Faulkner is another key hire to bolster the post-trade service provider’s senior management. COO Ben Challice and global head of business development Phil Morgan, both formally of Nomura, joined last year as did product manager James Stillwell, formally of Citi and State Street.

Rajen Sheth, CEO of Pirum, said: "Mark has a wealth of experience in delivering solutions for securities finance and the broader financial markets. We look forward to working with him as we continue to build the next generation of services."

Faulkner said: "Now is a time when financial markets participants more than ever need fintech providers to meet the dual challenges of developing their businesses and meeting regulatory requirements in this ever more interconnected world. Pirum is ideally placed to help meet these challenges.

"I look forward to re-connecting with the securities finance world after several years’ absence from the market."

Pirum provides a secure, centralised automation and connectivity hub which connects market participants, allowing them to electronically verify key transaction details and automate the post-trade lifecycle.

Faulkner has also previously held management roles at LM Moneybrokers, Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers.