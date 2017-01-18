Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
SIX x-clear to cover Nasdaq Nordic
18 January 2017
The clearing arm of SIX Securities Services will offer cash equity CCP for Denmark, Finland and Sweden
SIX
x-clear has announced that it will become the third
interoperating Central Counterparty (CCP) for Nasdaq Nordic
from 20 February, pending final regulatory and operational
arrangements.
The clearing arm of SIX
Securities Services will
offer comprehensive clearing services for cash equity trades
executed on Nasdaq Nordic trading platforms Copenhagen,
Helsinki, Stockholm and First North Sweden, which is operated
by Nasdaq Stockholm.
Settlement
will take place in market of the issuer of the
securities.
Valerio Roncone, head of markets & clients SIX Securities
Services, said: "This is an important step which offers clients
an opportunity to extend their clearing consolidation with SIX
x-clear and further optimize their post-trade
processing."
The new service provides
one net settlement entity for all trades cleared by SIX
x-clear. Clearing members can use the clearing services
seamlessly by switching the trade flow to SIX
x-clear.
Its cross-platform netting and the cross-margining of risk
improves scale, cost, risk and liquidity, according to the
firm.
SIX Securities Services will centrally manage counterparty risk
and reduce post-trade costs.