Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNP Paribas and Calypso team up for post-trade
18 January 2017
The application software provider will cover all asset classes.
BNP Paribas has partnered with fintech
company Calypso Technology in order to provide investment banks
with a full, end-to-end post-trade services offering across
asset classes.
Under this partnership, BNP Paribas
Securities Services will combine Calypso’s
framework with its own post-trade servicing capabilities to
build a new a global, multi-asset class operating model for its
investment bank clients.
Calypso covers all asset classes, enabling
BNP Paribas to service its clients’ post-trade
requirements across equities, fixed income, cash equivalent,
and commodity derivatives.
Alain Pochet, head of clearing and custody
services at BNP Paribas Securities Services, said: "This
partnership comes as new regulatory requirements and the need
to upgrade mature technology platforms are increasing our
clients’ operating costs and prompting them to
outsource post-trade functions. This is a growing trend.
"By using one provider for all their
post-trade needs, our clients will be able to better manage
their costs and risks. They will be able to extend their
product range without having to bear development costs
alone."
The agreement will allow BNP Paribas to
handle investment banks’ post-trade needs, from
clearing and custody services to middle office services
– including confirmations, fees and commission
management, and P&L reporting – and back office
services – including static data management,
accounting, regulatory reporting, asset servicing and standing
settlement instructions.
Pascal Xatart, CEO at Calypso: "This
alliance reflects the seismic change that is taking place in
the capital markets."