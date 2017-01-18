BNP Paribas and Calypso team up for post-trade

BNP Paribas has partnered with fintech company Calypso Technology in order to provide investment banks with a full, end-to-end post-trade services offering across asset classes.

Under this partnership, BNP Paribas Securities Services will combine Calypso’s framework with its own post-trade servicing capabilities to build a new a global, multi-asset class operating model for its investment bank clients.

Calypso covers all asset classes, enabling BNP Paribas to service its clients’ post-trade requirements across equities, fixed income, cash equivalent, and commodity derivatives.

Alain Pochet, head of clearing and custody services at BNP Paribas Securities Services, said: "This partnership comes as new regulatory requirements and the need to upgrade mature technology platforms are increasing our clients’ operating costs and prompting them to outsource post-trade functions. This is a growing trend.

"By using one provider for all their post-trade needs, our clients will be able to better manage their costs and risks. They will be able to extend their product range without having to bear development costs alone."

The agreement will allow BNP Paribas to handle investment banks’ post-trade needs, from clearing and custody services to middle office services – including confirmations, fees and commission management, and P&L reporting – and back office services – including static data management, accounting, regulatory reporting, asset servicing and standing settlement instructions.

Pascal Xatart, CEO at Calypso: "This alliance reflects the seismic change that is taking place in the capital markets."