LGIM expands solutions group
19 January 2017
Two senior hires for institutional bespoke solutions group into new roles
Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has made two hires into
newly-created senior roles in its solutions group.
The group creates solutions for defined
benefit (DC) and defined contribution (DC) pension schemes as well as insurers
and other institutional clients.
Anna
Troup joins as head of UK bespoke solutions. She will work across LGIM’s
investment and distribution teams to ensure clients have access to appropriate
products.
Troup joins from BlueBay Asset Management, where she was a partner and emerging
markets portfolio manager, and before that was at Goldman Sachs for a decade,
latterly as the lead investment grade credit portfolio manager.
Mehdi Guissi joins as head of European bespoke solutions. He will work
alongside LGIM’s investment and distribution teams in the UK and Europe to plan
and structure bespoke portfolio management services for large insurance,
pension scheme and other financial clients.
Before joining LGIM he was Lombard Odier Investment Managers head of insurance
and pension solutions for three years and, prior to that, at Citigroup Global
Markets.
Both have already started at LGIM and report to Graham Moles, head of portfolio
solutions.