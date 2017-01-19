LGIM expands solutions group

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has made two hires into newly-created senior roles in its solutions group.

The group creates solutions for defined benefit (DC) and defined contribution (DC) pension schemes as well as insurers and other institutional clients.

Anna Troup joins as head of UK bespoke solutions. She will work across LGIM’s investment and distribution teams to ensure clients have access to appropriate products.

Troup joins from BlueBay Asset Management, where she was a partner and emerging markets portfolio manager, and before that was at Goldman Sachs for a decade, latterly as the lead investment grade credit portfolio manager.

Mehdi Guissi joins as head of European bespoke solutions. He will work alongside LGIM’s investment and distribution teams in the UK and Europe to plan and structure bespoke portfolio management services for large insurance, pension scheme and other financial clients.

Before joining LGIM he was Lombard Odier Investment Managers head of insurance and pension solutions for three years and, prior to that, at Citigroup Global Markets.

Both have already started at LGIM and report to Graham Moles, head of portfolio solutions.