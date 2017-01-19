Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
US and Hong Kong securities regulators strengthen cross-border ties
19 January 2017
Both regulators agreed on sharing information on exchanges, brokers, funds and clearing agencies
A new cross-border cooperation agreement between US
securities regulator the SEC and its Hong Kong counterpart, the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), entered into force
this week.
Both regulators have agreed on specific terms for
supervising and sharing information on exchanges, brokers,
investment funds and clearing agencies operating in both
jurisdictions.
Led by IOSCO chairman Ashley Adler, the SFC has been
building ties with overseas authorities to solve regulatory
overlaps, gaps, and inconsistencies between markets.
The Hong Kong regulator has similar accords in place with
CFTC, the top US derivatives regulator, along with ESMA and the
UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.
It has also been strengthening its own oversight to meet
international standards and plans to introduce a tougher set of
reporting rules for asset managers in a bid to boost investor
protection.
Securities lending, repo, custody, liquidity risk management
and disclosure of leverage are all areas marked for enhanced
reporting.
Meanwhile, the SEC now has over seventy-five formal
cooperative arrangements with foreign regulators and law
enforcement agencies.
Its chairwoman Mary Jo White will step down this week and
Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton is President-elect Donald
Trump's choice for her replacement.