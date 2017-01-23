Sec finance experts Abric and Price join Broadridge

Broadridge has added Thomas Price and Peter Abric to its securities finance and collateral management business.

Price joins from FIS Sungard and is a former vice president of securities lending at both Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch.

He is now vice president of relationship management at Broadridge and will focus on the firm's North American clients.

Abric, who led Well’s Fargo’s equity finance desk for 15 years, will head up securities finance product sales for the technology firm.

Both will work out of Broadridge's New York office.

The hires follow the recent acquisitions of Anetics and 4sight last year by NYSE-listed Broadridge,

The companies have since been rebranded as firm's securities finance and collateral management solution.

Alastair Chisholm, Broadridge’s general manager of securities finance and collateral management, praised Price's "proven track record" of working with clients as a trusted advisor and building lasting relationships across the industry.

Jerry Friedhoff managing director of securities finance and collateral management, added that Abric will play a "key role" in helping to grow the company's North American customer base.

"We are deeply committed to providing clients and prospects with in depth industry knowledge and Peter brings with him a wealth of experience built over many years of leadership positions in the securities finance business."