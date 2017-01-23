Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Sec finance experts Abric and Price join Broadridge
23 January 2017
Thomas Price and Peter Abric will be based in Broadridge's New York office
Broadridge has added Thomas Price and Peter Abric to its
securities finance and collateral management business.
Price joins from FIS Sungard and is a former vice president
of securities lending at both Goldman Sachs and Merrill
Lynch.
He is now vice president of relationship management at
Broadridge and will focus on the firm's North American
clients.
Abric, who led Well’s Fargo’s
equity finance desk for 15 years, will head up securities
finance product sales for the technology firm.
Both will work out of Broadridge's New York office.
The hires follow the recent acquisitions of Anetics and
4sight last year by NYSE-listed Broadridge,
The companies have since been rebranded as firm's securities
finance and collateral management solution.
Alastair Chisholm, Broadridge’s general manager
of securities finance and collateral management, praised
Price's "proven track record" of working with clients as a
trusted advisor and building lasting relationships across the
industry.
Jerry Friedhoff managing director of securities
finance and collateral management, added that Abric will play a
"key role" in helping to grow the company's North American
customer base.
"We are deeply committed to providing clients and prospects
with in depth industry knowledge and Peter brings with him a
wealth of experience built over many years of leadership
positions in the securities finance business."