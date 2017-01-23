Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Tim Wood to run HSBC’s UK securities services business
23 January 2017
Wood left his role at RBC Investor & Treasury Services earlier this month
Read more:
HSBC
securities services
Former RBC executive Tim Wood is taking charge of
HSBC’s UK securities services business.
The move, disclosed in an internal memo seen by Global
Investor/ISF, will see Wood take over responsibility
for the UK division from Rafael Moral Santiago.
Santiago remains in charge HSBC’s wider
European securities services operation overall.
The appointment comes after Global Investor/ISF
revealed London-based Wood had
left his role at RBC Investor & Treasury Services earlier
this month.
Wood, who will officially join HSBC in March, held a number
of key roles within custody operations, client services and
client change at RBC since 2002.