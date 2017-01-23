Tim Wood to run HSBC’s UK securities services business

Former RBC executive Tim Wood is taking charge of HSBC’s UK securities services business.

The move, disclosed in an internal memo seen by Global Investor/ISF, will see Wood take over responsibility for the UK division from Rafael Moral Santiago.

Santiago remains in charge HSBC’s wider European securities services operation overall.

The appointment comes after Global Investor/ISF revealed London-based Wood had left his role at RBC Investor & Treasury Services earlier this month.

Wood, who will officially join HSBC in March, held a number of key roles within custody operations, client services and client change at RBC since 2002.