Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeTim Wood to run HSBC’s UK securities services business
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Tim Wood to run HSBC’s UK securities services business

23 January 2017


Wood left his role at RBC Investor & Treasury Services earlier this month

Read more: HSBC securities services

Former RBC executive Tim Wood is taking charge of HSBC’s UK securities services business.

The move, disclosed in an internal memo seen by Global Investor/ISF, will see Wood take over responsibility for the UK division from Rafael Moral Santiago.

Santiago remains in charge HSBC’s wider European securities services operation overall.

The appointment comes after Global Investor/ISF revealed London-based Wood had left his role at RBC Investor & Treasury Services earlier this month.

Wood, who will officially join HSBC in March, held a number of key roles within custody operations, client services and client change at RBC since 2002. 
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Hedge funds beat stocks and bonds on risk-adjusted basis in 2016

  2. Credit Suisse follows trends with new UCITS fund

  3. ISLA responds as EU shareholder rights bill touches on sec lending

  4. Tim Wood to run HSBC’s UK securities services business

  5. Russian tri-party may ‘dramatically’ increase


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.