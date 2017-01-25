Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BGC Brokers & Pirum agree post-trade deal
25 January 2017
Pirum to provide broker’s collateral trading platform ColleX with post-trade processing
Read more:
Pirum
ColleX
BGC Brokers
collateral
post-trade
Pirum has
confirmed that it is to provide BGC
Brokers’
multi-product and multi-asset-class collateral trading platform
ColleX with a suite of services to manage post-trade
connectivity.
ColleX
was launched to market in Q3 2016 as part the widening
portfolio of electronic services developed by BGC's FENICS
business. It was designed to centralise liquidity to speed
execution.
The
collaboration between the two firms will enable clients of the
ColleX platform with Pirum’s management of the
post-trade lifecycle, which includes regulatory
reporting.
Philip
Norton,
executive managing director, e-Commerce, BGC Partners said:
"The need to tackle market-wide collateral latency and mobility
makes Pirum's STP connectivity and post-trade infrastructure
key to the financing universe.
"Linking
ColleX to Pirum's suite of products addresses frictional costs,
which is a benefit to our clients. Furthermore, we are excited
to grow this joint effort across BGC's global
brands."
Rajen
Sheth,
chief executive officer, Pirum Systems said: " Market
connectivity and trade life-cycle management is core to Pirum's
product offering. Our ability to streamline the post-trade
process by transacting on ColleX will increase liquidity in
this marketplace."
Pirum
has made a string of
senior management hires in recent months. Mark Faulkner,
the founder of Data Explorers, joined as a non-executive
director on 18 January and COO Ben Challice and global head of
business development Phil Morgan, both formally of Nomura,
joined last year.
Pirum
Systems is a provider of STP services to the securities finance
industry, connecting counterparties, platforms and other
entities.