Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Buy-side traders shifting to mid-size brokers
24 January 2017
Bulge-bracket brokers are losing electronic equity business as institutional trading desks seek greater customisation
Read more:
Greenwich Associates
execution
trading
algorithm
Institutional
trading desks are executing a decreasing proportion of
electronic equity trades through the largest brokers due to
dissatisfaction with the service they are receiving, according
to research by Greenwich Associates.
Just 7% of the
head traders in the survey were happy with the standard
algorithms provided by their brokers, reporting that they feel
the algos should be customised to their orders and trading
style.
As a result,
87% of buy-side traders cited various circumstances under which
they would route more electronic flow to non-bulge-bracket
brokers.
The move away
from bulge-bracket brokers is pushing institutional traders to
use a greater number of brokers and push more flow to mid-size
and regional brokers.
As the buy side
takes more control over order routing, the nature of the
buy-side/sell-side relationship will continue to change,
according to the report’s authors. Traders are
demanding increased levels of control and transparency of their
order flow and enhanced customisation. In addition, they expect
brokers to provide expertise to assist with market structure
and regulation.
Richard
Johnson, vice president in Greenwich Associates’
market structure and technology group, said: "It is becoming
increasingly important to buy-side trader that they can
customize algos and risk controls, and manage access to venues
when executing – through algos and high-touch trades
alike.
"In this
zero-sum game, brokers who can demonstrate superior trading
performance and domain expertise while providing control,
customisation and transparency around routing will be in a
strong position to win business."
Approximately
80% of buy-side order flow takes place using algorithms and
smart-order routers to cope with the web of exchanges,
ATS’s and dark pools that has developed over the
last decade.
Greenwich Associates noted that
in addition to trading, the responsibilities of a buy-side
trader extend to full due diligence on each
broker’s algorithm suite and transaction cost
analysis.