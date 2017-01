Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher

BlackRock's Hadjikyriacou joins Jefferies collateral management unit

Elias Hadjikyriacou has worked in the securities finance industry for over a decade

Elias Hadjikyriacou has joined investment bank Jefferies as collateral management associate.

London-based Hadjikyriacou arrives from BlackRock, where he has worked as securities lending product specialist for the past four years.

His treasury operations experience extends across securities lending, derivatives, collateral and cash management covering the UK and international markets. Hadjikyriacou also spent six years as a securities lending analyst at HSBC from 2006-2012

